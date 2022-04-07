Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun & Hwang In Youp transform into their characters in ‘The Sound of Magic’ stills

The released character from ‘The Sound of Magic’ stills contain three characters who meet each other and grow through magical experiences. Lee Eul is a mysterious being who lives with a parrot named Beauty in an abandoned amusement park, raising all kinds of rumours and curiosity. He asks, "Do you believe in magic?" and shows off his magic. He wants to live as a child forever.

Choi Sung Eun took on the role of Yoon Ah Yi, a child who lost her dream. The innocent child who believed in her magic loses her dream while living with her little brother and becomes his father figure. She meets Lee Eul by chance and slowly regains her lost smile and innocence.

Hwang In Youp, who thrilled fans at home and abroad with his character in ‘True Beauty', plays the role of Na Il Deung, who is the first in the school to be forced to dream. After meeting Lee Eul, the first person who cares about him sincerely, he begins to ponder about his dreams of what he has been running for so far and what he really wants.

The Netflix series 'The Sound of Magic', which contains the fantastic world and warm comfort of Ji Chang Wook, Choi Seung Eun, and Hwang In Youp will be released on Netflix on May 6th.

