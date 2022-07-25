Ji Chang Wook confronted by an emotional Won Ji An in the latest stills for ‘If You Wish Upon Me’

Ji Chang Wook and Won Ji An portray a bitterly mixed fate in 'If You Wish Upon Me'. In the published photo, Ji Chang Wook and Won Ji An are looking at each other with resentful faces amidst the pouring rain, forming a tension at the touch of a button.

Ji Chang Wook spews out a desperate scream with a feeling of desperation, and Won Ji An shows sad eyes, making her feel more pathetic than her anger. It raises curiosity about what kind of story is contained between the two people who are exploding with extreme feelings for each other. In the drama, Ji Chang Wook takes on the role of Yoon Gye Rae, a 'broken adult child' who has no will to live and has become a habit of inflicting pain himself. Won Ji An will play the role of Ha Joon Kyung, a black swan-like woman who is not loved even by her parents and is abandoned.

The precarious relationship between the Yoon Gyeo Rae , who is barely holding on with no will and no will to live, and Ha Jun Kyung, who thinks that the Yoon Gyeo Rae, who first reached out to him, is everything in the world, is raising tensions. The production team of 'If You Wish Upon Me' said, "Yoon Gyeo Rae and Ha Jun Kyung, who are caught up in a whirlpool of mixed fate, will engage in a tense nerve battle from the beginning of the drama, giving them a suction power that cannot take their eyes off them”.

'If You Wish Upon Me' is a healing drama about a precarious young man who is driven to the end of his life by granting people's last wishes at a hospice hospital and healing the pain.

