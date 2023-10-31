Ji Chang Wook declines offer to star in thriller-crime drama The Hooligans, Ryu Seung Ryong still in talks

Ji Chang Wook, who was in talks to star in the crime drama The Hooligans, has rejected the offer. Moving actor Ryu Seung Ryong is still in talks to play a role in the drama. There is lots of hype surrounding the project as it is written by Yoon Tae Ho who is famed for having created the webtoon Miseng.

Ji Chang Wook's agency official gives statement

Ji Chang Wook who is famous for his roles in action and romantic dramas like K2 and Suspicious Partner, rejected the offer to play a role in the drama The Hooligans. His agency's official stated that the actor has decided to not be a part of the project after reviewing various issues and have conveyed their final choice to the production team. The actor recently appeared in the Disney+ drama The Worst of Evil.

While Ji Chang Wook has declined the offer, Moving actor Ryu Seung Ryong is still in talks to be a part of the project. He recently appeared in the Disney+ hit series Moving and fans anticipate his participation in The Hooligans.

More about The Hooligans

The Hooligans is an upcoming drama which will be based on the webtoon by Yoon Tae Ho who has famously created the masterpiece Miseng. It was serialized from July 2014 to August 2015 through Kakao Webtoon. The production of the drama was scheduled to start in the latter half of this year but an official hinted that it will likely start in 2024. It is a treasure hunt story of a group of villains with interesting characters.

The drama is planned to have 10 episodes and will be directed by Kang Yoon Sung, who directed The City of Crime Season 1 and Disney+'s Casino. The Hooligans is expected to stream on Disney+ according to reports.

