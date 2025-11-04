Ji Chang Wook, Doh Kyung Soo’s The Manipulated OTT Release: When and where to watch, what to expect and cast lineup

Do you remember the stoic crown prince from 100 Days My Prince? He’s a villain now. Doh Kyung Soo is challenging his first-ever negative role, and fans are more than ready for him to go bad. One of the most anticipated releases of the year, The Manipulated, is about to drop globally, and here’s what you need to know.

When and where to watch The Manipulated?

The upcoming South Korean thriller сrime revenge series, The Manipulated, starring Ji Chang Wook, Doh Kyung Soo, Lee Kwang Soo, Pyo Ye Jin, and Jo Yoon Su in the main roles is all set to premiere on Disney+ as a Hulu original series on November 5, 2025. It will air a total of 12 episodes every Wednesday starting this week.

What is The Manipulated about?

Written by Oh Sang Ho and directed by Park Shin Woo with Kim Chang Ju, The Manipulated follows a man named Park Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook) who works a regular office job and is very well-mannered and kind, wanting to live his life under the radar. However, one day, he suddenly gets involved in a heinous crime, which lands him behind bars. After being imprisoned, he learns that all the steps of his downfall were carefully planned by a man named An Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo). Burning with fury, he plans out his revenge and tries to set his life right back on track after wrongful imprisonment.

The Manipulated cast lineup

Apart from the two leads who will be helming the big production, it is known that Lee Kwang Soo will be playing Baek Do Kyung, Kim Jong Soo as Noh Yong Sik, and Jo Yoon Soo will embody his daughter Noh Eun Bi.

The show will become one of the biggest transformations for Ji Chang Wook, who returns with another action role after impressing the audiences with his acting in The Worst of Evil and Gangnam B-Side.

