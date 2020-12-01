Ji Chang Wook drawn to another webtoon based K drama after Backstreet Rookie; Offered lead in Annarasumanara

After Backstreet Rookie, Ji Chang Wook has been offered to play the lead in yet another webtoon adapted drama. The actor is in talks for the main role in Annarasumanara.

After leading webtoon adaptation of Convenience Store Saet-byul titled Backstreet Rookie, Ji Chang Wook has been offered yet another webtoon adaptation. Sports World has revealed that the actor has been offered the leading role in a drama called Annarasumanara. The K-drama is an adaptation of webtoon of the same title and it is written by Ha Il Kwon. The drama is reportedly a Netflix Original. The outlet reports that the actor has been offered the role of a magician named Lee Eul.

Describing the character, Soompi reports Lee Eul is a mysterious magician living in an abandoned theme park. Whenever he crosses paths with someone, he asks them, "Do you believe in magic?” leading to rumours running wild about him. As per the webtoon, he crosses paths with a girl who's given up on the dream of becoming a magician and leads a difficult life. The drama is reportedly being directed by Itaewon Class helmer Kim Sung Yoon.

While we wait to see if Ji Chang Wook signs the dotted lines, we are eager to watch him KakaoTV's drama “Lovestruck in the City.” The actor stars opposite Kim Ji Won. The romantic drama sees the actor essay the role of an architect who loses his heart to a mysterious woman one summer. The drama attempts to explore the realistic love lives of young people living in the busy city lives. The drama premieres on December on December 8.

