Ji Chang Wook 'excited and nervous' about Lovestruck In The City; Kim Ji Won teases the picturesque locations

Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won's new drama Lovestruck In The City premieres today, December 22. Ahead of the premiere, the on-screen couple share their thoughts on the K-drama.

After a small delay, Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won's new drama Lovestruck In The City finally premieres this week. The South Korean drama revolves around romance in today's busy world. While the teasers and posters have promised some gush-worthy moments, the leading stars reveal their thoughts ahead of the show's premiere. As reported by Soompi, Ji Chang Wook confessed he was nervous and excited about the upcoming show. The actor plays a romantic architect who falls head over heels for Kim Ji Won.

The Hallyu star associated his mixed emotion with the fact that he has never worked on such drama before. "I’m looking forward to seeing how it comes out, and I’m excited and nervous. I hope that people will look forward to it since it’s something that I’ve never tried before," he said. The actor explained that the drama will show realistic stories about people who share different opinions about love. "Jae Won and Eun Oh come from different perspectives, and the conflict between them is interesting. I enjoyed working on the drama because it was a new format," he said.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji Won couldn't stop gushing over the picturesque locations featured in the show. She recalled filming in beautiful places for the show and added that the landscapes will be worth looking forward to. "I also really liked the ‘interview’ format, since it felt like we were really communicating with the audience," she added. Kim Ji Won plays a freelance marketer who has a free-spirited alternate identity.

Lovestruck In The City premieres on December 22. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Soompi

