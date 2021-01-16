Ji Chang Wook finally gets Kim Ji Won arrested in episode 8 of Lovestruck in the City

In episode 8 of Lovestruck in the City, Jae Won finally gets Eun Oh arrested for theft which inadvertently leads them to come face to face.

In episode 8 of Lovestruck in the City, Jae Won finally gets Eun Oh arrested for theft which inadvertently leads them to come face to face.

Lovestruck in the City, the brand new mini-series by KakaoTV premiered for the first time on Netflix on December 22. The drama features Ji Chang Wook as Park Jae Won, Kim Ji Won as Lee Eun Oh, Kim Min Seok as Choi Kyung Joon, Seo Ju Yeon as Suh Rini, Han Ji Eun as Oh Seong Yeong and Ryu Kyung Soo as Kang Geun. These are the main characters that are followed through a documentary-style narrative, exploring their love lives or the lack thereof.

Jae Won is banking on his dashcam footage but it turns out that Kyung Joon already took out the memory card two days ago. The interviewer asks him why he’s so desperate to find Sun Ah and Jae Won answers by saying that anyone in his place, would have done the same if they went through such a break-up. Jae Won goes to the doctor to figure out if there's anything wrong with him and he says that he’s been seeing her in his dreams. However, it wasn’t a dream. Sun Ah meets Jae Won at a bar where he’s so beyond drunk that he can’t tell whether it’s reality or a dream. He can’t help but break down in her arms, asking her why she left and why they got married if she was going to leave like that. It is heart-wrenching in more ways than one and while Eun Oh seems fine on the surface, she also can’t help but cry. However, she still doesn’t break his illusion and makes him think it was a dream.

The net day, he’s once again going in circles and is about to take his wedding ring off when he sees Sun Ah again. The police are nearby so he yells out to them to catch the thief and Eun Oh eventually gets arrested for the camera.

It seems as though finally the star crossed lovers will come face to face, without any kind of illusion or any form of escape. Kang Geun’s relationship is also rocky because of Eun Oh in some way and it will be interesting to see how all the relationships change.

Credits :Netflix

