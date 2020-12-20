Ji Chang Wook gets candid about being DUMPED multiple times; Talks about changes he would make to his looks

Ji Chang Wook will soon be seen in Lovestruck in the City with Kim Ji Won. Before the premiere, the actor made his way to Ask Us Anything where he spoke about his dating life and looks.

Ji Chang Wook is set to narrate the romantic tale of youngsters in Lovestruck in the City with Kim Ji Won. As fans wait to watch the actor fall head over heels for the actress on screen, the Backstreet Rookie star recently opened up about his love life off-screen. Ji Chang Wook appeared on the latest episode of Ask Us Anything where he got candid about his past relationships. He revealed that in a relationship, he's extremely honest and doesn't indulge in hard-to-get games.

However, he also added that he has had multiple breakups in the past. Ji Chang Wook admitted to being dumped several times. Via Soompi, the actor explained the possible reason to be, "The moment that I find myself on the wrong end of a power imbalance in a romantic relationship, I become too clingy. I start going through more heartache.” He added that he becomes a little obsessive as well. "That makes things hard for both me and the other person, and so there are times when that leads to a breakup," he said.

Ji Chang Wook also explained that he is not confessing his feelings. "Because I’m shy. I’m too scared of getting rejected if I confess first," he said. The actor also opened up about his looks and confessed his style isn't what he prefers. "I have really deep double eyelids, but I prefer a face like [Kim] Min Seok’s. That’s how it is for me," he said. He added that if given a chance, he would want his Lovestruck in the City co-star Lee Soo Geun‘s face, but with Seo Jang Hoon‘s height.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Lovestruck in the City: Ji Chang Wook And Kim Ji Won starrer DELAYS premiere; Drama to release on this date

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Soompi

Share your comment ×