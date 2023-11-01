Ji Chang Wook gets candid about role in The Worst Evil, says ‘it’s heartwrenching to say goodbye’

It's often bittersweet for actors to bid farewell to characters they've portrayed on-screen. Ji Chang Wook, one of the most celebrated actors in Korean drama, recently wrapped up his role in the thrilling series The Worst Evil. As he reflects on this significant chapter in his career, fans are left wondering about his next move.

Ji Chang Wook's remarkable journey

Ji Chang Wook is a well-known character in the world of K-dramas, with a career marked by outstanding performances in a variety of roles. His diverse acting abilities and on-screen presence have earned him a devoted fan base as well as critical accolades. He recently sat down to discuss his most latest characters from The Worst Evil.

Talking about his role in a recent interview Ji Chang Wook said, ‘Action acting is exceedingly difficult, but the charm and sense of accomplishment that comes with overcoming it is highly rewarding,’ reflecting on his experience while filming for the Disney+ original The Worst Evil.

He continued and opened up about his journey on The Worst Evil. Expressing his sentiments over the show's end, the actor said, ‘It feels like we’ve been engrossed in filming for an eternity, and it is heart-wrenching to say goodbye.’

The Worst Evil

The Worst Evil is a gripping crime-action thriller that depicts the police's covert operations and subsequent investigations in Gangnam, Seoul, during the 1990s. Ji Chang Wook plays Park Jun Mo, a cop who goes undercover to investigate the Gangnam Union and its narcotics operations.

Ji Chang Wook acknowledged the complexities of the filming process, saying, ‘Despite filming wrapping up in April, post-production work was an arduous journey. It required my complete commitment and patience, but the ultimate result is something I can safely say I am proud of.’

Saying goodbye to a character that has been a part of one's life for a significant period is indeed a poignant experience. Ji Chang Wook's reflection on his role in The Worst Evil offers a glimpse into the actor's emotional connection with his craft.

