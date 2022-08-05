Ji Chang Wook, Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung and more star in character posters for ‘If You Wish Upon Me’

The new KBS 2TV drama 'If You Wish Upon Me', which will be aired for the first time on the afternoon of August 10 released character poster featuring Yoon Gye Rae (Ji Chang Wook), Kang Tae Sik (Sung Dong Il), Seo Yeon Joo (Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung), and Ha Jun Kyung (Won Ji An) to capture the hearts of viewers.

The released poster contains the figures of the characters who create a warm sensibility and atmosphere that seem to tell that each has a story. First, the appearance of Ji Chang Wook with a soft smile catches the eye. The phrase 'I want to be happy even for just one moment before I die' reveals the changing attitude of Yoon Gyeo Rae's life as time goes by. It stimulates curiosity about what kind of story is hidden behind his smile and what kind of daily life he will unfold in the future.

On the other hand, Kang Tae Sik, played by Sung Dong Il, stars in a poster which contains the phrase ‘Who are we?’ Expectations are high for his performance in the drama. In addition, Sung Dong Il's warm and warm image in the poster melts the frozen heart. In addition, Choi Sooyoung is smiling broadly, radiating bright and positive energy, making the viewers happy. The phrase 'because I want to be of some help by becoming stronger' in the poster expresses the inner solidity of Seo Yeon Ju in the words. It makes us look forward to how her desire to compete and the warm heart she has will bring the drama.

Lastly, Won Ji An creates a cool atmosphere somehow. Where are her cold eyes headed? The words 'Everyone here seems happy’. It raises curiosity about what kind of relationship the person 'who' refers to in the phrase 'except someone' will become entangled.

What do you think of the character posters? Let us know in the comments below.