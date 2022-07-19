Ji Chang Wook, Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung and Sung Dong Il star in new teaser poster for upcoming KBS drama

On July 19, KBS released a three-person poster featuring Ji Chang Wook (Yoon Gyeo Rye), Sung Dong Il (Kang Tae Sik), and Choi Sooyoung (Seo Yeon Joo). The public is raising expectations for the first broadcast.

Ji Chang Wook's dazzling smile in the three-person poster released on the 19th makes viewers' hearts flutter. His sparkling eyes are a look that is captivated by indescribable emotions. In particular, Ji Chang Wook shows a bitter but light smile, drawing attention to what kind of story the character Yoon Gyeo Rye, who has no will or will for life, along with his delicate emotional acting.

On the other hand, Choi Sooyoung, who spreads the happy virus with a positive mindset, is also noticeable. In her two eyes, Seo Yeon Joo, a hospice nurse, has a firm will to fulfill the wishes of the last patient. Here, Sung Dong Il's slightly raised corner of his lips makes my heart ache for some reason. In his affectionate gaze, you can feel the warm heart of 'Team Genie' leader Kang Tae Sik. Above all, Ji Chang Wook, Sung Dong Il, and Choi Sooyoung's similar but different smiles attract attention. The phrase 'Last moment, so that it can shine the most' draws attention to the past, present, and future of the three people.

The drama follows Yoon Gyeo Rye’s (Ji Chang Wook) whose life has been tough. He lived at an orphanage and also spent time in a juvenile detention center and prison. He struggles to have a normal life. Due to an incident, he begins to volunteer at a hospice. There, he works with volunteer team leader Kang Tae Sik (Sung Dong Il) and Nurse Seo Yeon Joo (Sooyoung).

ALSO READ: ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Kang Tae Oh visits show’s mural; Shares photos

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.