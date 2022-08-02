Ji Chang Wook, Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung & more pose in group poster for ‘If You Wish Upon Me’

The new KBS 2TV drama 'If You Wish Upon Me', which is scheduled to air on August 10th, released a group poster featuring Ji Chang Wook (Yoon Gyeo Rae) and Sung Dong Il (Kang Tae Sik), Choi Sooyoung (Seo Yeon Joo), Won Ji An (Ha Jun Kyung), Yang Hee Kyung (Yeom Soon Ja), Gil Hae Yeon (Choi Deok Ja), and Yoo Soon Woong (Hwang Cha Yong), raising expectations.

In the group poster, the 7 protagonists set out to take a group photo of themselves with the concept of taking someone's photo. Sung Dong Il, who is holding down the camera shutter, takes center stage like the leader of 'Team Genie'. Ji Chang Wook uses a small strobe, and Yang Hee Kyung, Yoo Soon Woong and Gil Hae Yeon are faithfully performing their roles by illuminating the reflector and lighting, respectively.

Choi Sooyoung puts her hand on Sung Dong Il's shoulder and spreads her palm to catch her gaze, while Won Ji An presses the self-remote and melts among the members. The friendly eyes and smiles that reach out of the frame make the viewers laugh together. It adds a spoonful of warm emotion to the happy mood that fills the frame with the phrase 'Last moment, so that it can shine', and doubles the touching emotion. The members of 'Team Genie', who worked together to grant the last wishes of patients in the hospice ward, who have little time left in their lives, raises curiosity about what kind of project they will deliver gift-like moments.

'If You Wish Upon Me' will premiere on August 10th at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST).

