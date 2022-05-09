Ji Chang Wook, Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung & Sung Dong Il starrer drama to premiere in THIS month

'Tell Me Your Wish' has been confirmed to air in August. It is the story of a precarious young man who is driven to the end of his life and grants the last wishes of those at the end of their life at a hospital. Popular actors Ji Chang Wook, Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung and Sung Dong Il have been confirmed as the main cast.

Ji Chang Wook will play the role of Yoon Gyeo Ree, who goes through an orphanage, a juvenile detention center and a prison and struggles with the harsh reality. Sung Dong Il takes on the role of Kang Tae Sik, the head of a volunteer group at the hospital. Sooyoung takes on the role of Seo Yeon Joo, a nurse at the hospital.

Ji Chang Wook rose to fame for playing the lead role of Dong Hae in daily drama series ‘Smile Again’, and had notable lead roles in television series such as ‘Warrior Baek Dong Soo’, ‘Empress Ki’, ‘Healer’, ‘The K2’, ‘Suspicious Partner’, ‘Melting Me Softly’, ‘Backstreet Rookie’ and ‘Lovestruck in the City’.

Sooyoung became a member of girl group Girls' Generation in 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea's most popular girl groups worldwide. Apart from her group's activities, Sooyoung has also starred in various television dramas such as ‘The Third Hospital’, ‘Dating Agency: Cyrano’, ‘My Spring Days’, ‘Squad 38’, ‘Man in the Kitchen’, ‘Tell Me What You Saw’, and most recently in ‘Run On’ and ‘So I Married the Anti-fan’.

Sung Dong Il became one of Korean cinema's most reliable supporting actors, displaying his comic skills and easy charm in films such as ‘Take Off’, ‘Foxy Festival’, Children…’, ‘The Suicide Forecast’, and ‘The Client’. He also had major roles in ‘The Suck Up Project: Mr. XXX-Kisser’, 3D blockbuster ‘Mr. Go’, and mystery-comedy ‘The Accidental Detective’. On the small screen, He garnered praise as a villain in ‘The Slave Hunters’, and a gruff but caring father in ‘Reply 1997’ and its spin-offs ‘Reply 1994’ and ‘Reply 1988’.

ALSO READ: The Sound of Magic Review: Ji Chang Wook’s magic falls short of believable as the K-drama tackles too much

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments below.