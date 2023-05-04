Ji Chang Wook, GOT7’s Youngjae, The Glory’s Kim Gun Woo cast in 10th anniversary performance of The Days

The long-selling creative musical 'The Days', which fully captures Korean sentiment, is a jukebox musical composed of famous songs sung by the late Kim Kwang Seok, who provide an unchanging impression over time. Here, with the Blue House in the background, it has been loved a lot for its movie-like story and high-quality stage that spans 20 years. Yoo Jun Sang, Seo Hyun Chul, Lee Jung Yeol, Kim San Ho and Park Jung Pyo, who participated in the previous season from the premiere, joined the cast to complete a super-luxurious lineup such as Kim Gun Woo and GOT7’s Youngjae, who will revitalize the play.

Ji Chang Wook, GOT7’s Youngjae and Kim Gun Woo’s role:

Oh Jong Hyuk and Ji Chang Wook, who showed perfect Mooyoung in the previous season, will play the role of Jung Hak's friend and free-spirited Mooyoung. Here, it is expected that Kim Gun Woo and Youngjae will revitalize the play by newly joining Mooyoung. Oh Jong Hyuk, who is not at all awkward with the modifier musical actor, is meeting audiences in a number of musical works. In particular, he plans to present a more special stage as he has a special affection for the musical 'The Days', to the extent of calling it 'a work like a second hometown'. Ji Chang Wook, who perfectly portrayed the character as Mooyoung himself, also takes time out to appear in this performance despite his busy schedule both inside and outside the country. Oh Jong Hyuk and Ji Chang Wook, who have been involved in the play since the premiere and have built the characters of Mooyoung, are expected to present a stage that is more meaningful than ever, crossing romance and action.

Youngjae and Kim Gun Woo:

Newcomer Kim Gun Woo, who showed strong acting in the recently ended drama 'The Glory', joins as a new cast member. He plans to create another version of the character of his own through a 180-degree transformation while continuing his next move with a musical stage amid numerous offers in several dramas and films. Lastly, as the main vocalist of the idol group GOT7, Youngjae, who is receiving a lot of love for his sweet tone and powerful singing ability, appears in 'The Days' and is raising expectations for a new Mooyoung who will express his versatile charm and energy.

