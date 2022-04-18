Ji Chang Wook introduces a new world to Choi Sung Eun & Hwang In Yeop in ‘The Sound of Magic’ stills

On April 18, Netflix Korea unveiled new spellbinding stills for the upcoming fantasy musical ‘The Sound of Magic’. The released stills show Yoon Ah Yi (Choi Sung Eun) and Na Il Deung (Hwang In Yeop), who met as pairs at school, and Lee Eul (Ji Chang Wook), a magician who gives them fantastic moments. The drama will be released on May 6.

Yoon Ah Yi, who wants to become an adult as soon as possible while playing the role of father for her brother, and Na Il Deung, who receives strong support but is losing himself while pursuing his parents’ dreams. They meet a mysterious magician, Lee Eul, and open their eyes to a new world. Lee Eul awakens the dream they had been ignoring by demonstrating a magic that makes them forget reality. Confused by unfamiliar sights, the image of the two growing up one step at a time into the world of Lee Eul conveys the echo of ‘what it is to become an adult’ to everyone who watches the work.

In order to create a world of Lee Eul that moves back and forth between reality and fantasy, director Kim Seong Yoon said, "I forgot the reality and found a feeling to be immersed in that magical space." The passionate performances of the actors who go back and forth between reality and fantasy also raise immersion.

The drama will bring a new world to the viewers through Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun and Hwang In Yeop and we cannot wait to see them on-screen together!

