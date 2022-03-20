Ji Chang Wook to lead new action thriller drama ‘The Worst Evil? Find Out

According to many media reports, Ji Chang Wook has been cast in 'The Worst Evil', directed by Han Dong Wook. 'The Worst Evil' is a work co-produced by Baram Pictures and Sanai Pictures, which are subsidiaries of Kakao Entertainment, and is an intense crime action drama.

Sanai Pictures has been making edgy crime action dramas such as 'New World', 'When a Man Falls in Love', and 'Asura: The City of Madness'. Baram Pictures was recognized for its capabilities by co-producing the movie 'Forgotten', the drama 'Jirisan’. Ji Chang Wook will continue to make his comeback with 'The Worst Evil'. In particular, it is expected that he will show a charismatic transformation that has never been seen before in 'The Worst Evil'.

In addition, Ji Chang Wook is currently filming a new drama 'If You Say You Wish' with Sung Dong Il and Choi Soo Young, and the Netflix original 'The Sound of Magic' based on the popular webtoon of the same name will be released in the first half of this year.

Ji Chang Wook is a South Korean actor and singer. He rose to fame for playing the lead role of Dong-hae in daily drama series ‘Smile Again’ (2010–2011), and had notable lead roles in television series such as ‘Warrior Baek Dong Soo’ (2011), ‘Empress Ki’ (2013–2014), ‘Healer’ (2014–2015), ‘The K2’ (2016), ‘Suspicious Partner’ (2017), ‘Melting Me Softly’ (2019), ‘Backstreet Rookie’ (2020), and ‘Lovestruck in the City’ (2020-2021).

ALSO READ: Kwak Dong Yeon: The rise of a star in Love in the Moonlight, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Vincenzo & more

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.