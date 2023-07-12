Ji Chang Wook, Lee Soo Hyuk, and more to join Jeon Jong Seo’s sageuk Queen Woo

Queen Woo (literal title) is an upcoming sageuk or Korean historical drama with Jeon Jong Seo in the titular role of Queen Woo Hee who lands in a predicament after the sudden loss of her husband, the King.

As previously confirmed Jeon Jong Seo will play the lead role of Queen Woo Hee. She has the beauty and the brains to lead a kingdom but no connections to back her as she comes from a humble background. On July 12, it was revealed that multiple popular faces will be joining the actress in the K-drama. Kim Moo Yeol will be playing the role of Goguryeo’s prime minister and military commander, Eul Pa So. He has the trust of the King, but is greedy for power, making his morals shake.

Ji Chang Wook is set to play the King of Gogukcheon of Goguryeo, Go Nam Moo, who is also the husband of Woo Hee. In his prime days, he led his military of 5000 soldiers to win over the Han Dynasty one more than six times its size. He is kind and powerful but a sudden crisis causes him to lose his place. Lee Soo Hyuk has been roped in to play Go Bal Ki, one of the three princes eligible for enthroning the empty place left by the absence of the King.

It is known that Queen Woo will see the story of a helpless Queen seeking a solution for saving her family following the death of the King. She has 24 hours to come up with the next leader while five tribes seek the coveted position and three princes try their hand at succession. Jung Yoo Mi will play the role of Woo Hee’s older sister Woo Soon, the beauty who becomes the lady-in-waiting after originally being eyed for the Queen role due to an undisclosed choice. Lastly, Park Ji Hwan will embody Mu Gol, the head of the royal guards.

It is known that Queen Woo is looking at airing in 2024 with exact premiere dates not revealed so far.

