Ji Chang Wook, Lim Ji Yeon team up as Jeon Do Yeon adamantly pursues them post facing betrayal from her own in new teaser for Revolver; WATCH

The new teaser for the upcoming movie Revolver has just dropped, promising an intensely gripping experience. Revolver follows Ha Soo Young, a former police officer who ends up in prison after shouldering the blame for a crime. Upon her release, she embarks on a determined quest in life.

In Revolver, Jeon Do Yeon takes on the role of Ha Soo Young, a former police officer wrongly imprisoned for corruption, who embarks on a quest for justice upon her release. Ji Chang Wook plays Andy, known as "Mad Dog," who promises financial assistance to Ha Soo Young post her release. Lim Ji Yeon portrays Jung Yoon Sun, a woman who joins forces with Ha Soo Young to pursue her own goals and objectives.

The latest teaser released on June 26th unveils the harsh reality for Soo Young, a former police officer framed for corruption, who finds herself abandoned by everyone, including Andy, who goes back on his promise of giving her financial support.

Stripped of her former life, Soo Young is driven by a singular goal—a debt owed to her from two years ago. As she navigates a treacherous path with no allies she can rely on, the mysterious Yoon Sun emerges, casting doubt on her journey with her ambiguous intentions.

Watch the teaser below-

More about Revolver

Earlier, Revolver unveiled captivating main posters, each designed to intrigue viewers. The latest poster showcases a compelling tagline, "An abandoned promise, a single purpose," depicting a figure concealing a revolver behind their back. Additional posters highlight the intense expressions of Ha Soo Young, Andy, and Jung Yoon Sun. Their piercing gazes and strong tension ignite curiosity, promising a narrative both chilling and fiery.

The striking movie poster which prominently displays a hand gripping a revolver, confirms the South Korean premiere of the film to be set for August 7, 2024. Directed by Oh Seung Uk, known for his visionary noir films such as Green Fish (1997), Kilimanjaro (2000), and H (2002), this revenge thriller promises an engrossing watch.

Check out the posters here-

Ji Chang Wook, last seen in Welcome to Samdalri, is eagerly anticipated by fans as he transforms into a potential antagonist for Revolver, alongside Lim Ji Yeon, renowned from The Glory. Jeon Do Yeon has previously showcased her strong presence in films like Kill Boksoon, where she portrayed the titular character Gil Boksoon, a single mother and the top assassin of MK Entertainment, earning her the moniker Kill Boksoon among industry insiders.

