Ji Chang Wook, Nam Ji Hyun starrer Suspicious Partner to get Indian remake led by Angad Bedi and Barkha Singh

Suspicious Partner, a K-drama which first premiered on May 10, 2017, running for 40 episodes in total on SBS, will be officially remade in India. On May 19, 2023, it was confirmed that Jio Studios will be helming an adaptation of the famed Korean show. Indian actors Angad Bedi and Barkha Singh have reportedly been cast in the roles of Korean stars Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun, respectively. Titled ‘A Legal Affair’, the show is eyeing a release later this year.

Suspicious Partner Indian remake

‘A Legal Affair’ has already forged through a large part of its filming by shooting in Delhi and Mumbai. As the official adaptation, it is known that the legal drama will star Angad Bedi in the role of actor Ji Chang Wook who played Noh Ji Wook, a prosecutor who begins working as a private attorney. It is not known how the remake will be altered to fit the Indian legal system. A Hindi remake, actress Barkha Singh will be embodying the character originally named Eun Bong Hee and played by Nam Ji Hyun, on the show.

Directed by Karan Darra, this is the first time Angad Bedi and Barkha Singh will be paired opposite each other, offering a fresh perspective to the viewers. It is not known who will play the role of Ji Eun Hyuk and Cha Yoo Jung, originally portrayed by Choi Tae Joon and Kwon Nara.

Angad Bedi’s thoughts

The actor taking on the lead role spoke about working on another lawyer role and the expectations from the release. Angad commented, “A Legal Affair is a legal drama based on a lawyer and his associate and the affair they have. It’s an intense romantic drama, a genre I haven’t dabbled in before. I did essay the role of a lawyer previously but that was a different space altogether which was based on a real-life Murad case. Also, this show is an official adaptation of the K-drama, Suspicious Partner, which is already such a successful show. It’s kind of tricky since the Korean version was already a hit, so people have high expectations and it’s up to the actors and makers what more they can bring to the show.”

About Suspicious Partner

The Korean original drama saw Noh Ji Wook learn of his connected past to Eun Bong Hee who ends up working with him as a private attorney. While she falls for him quickly, the trauma from the death of his parents keeps him wary of their relationship. Arguably, it was one of the best portrayals from Ji Chang Wook and his refreshing chemistry with Nam Ji Hyun became a fan favourite.

