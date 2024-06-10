Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum, Yeom Hye Ran and more introduce new personalities in My Name is Gabriel highlight trailer; WATCH

My Name is Gabriel is one of the most anticipated variety shows of the year, starring a star-studded cast of Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum, Yeom Hye Ran, and Park Myung Soo.

In a newly released highlight trailer, Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum, and more introduce their new personalities, whose lives they will live in the days ahead. It sets an exciting tone for what to expect in the show.

Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum, Yeom Hye Ran and more settle into new personas and their difficult lives in My Name is Gabriel highlight trailer

On June 10, 2024, a new My Name is Gabriel highlight trailer was unveiled, which lends viewers a glimpse into the new personalities to be taken by the main cast in the show.

Beginning with Park Bo Gum, the scene shows Ji Chang Wook, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Myung Soo, Dex, Gabee, and Hong Jin Kyung getting similar white envelopes, which understandably have their new personalities.

My Name is Gabriel will take viewers on a captivating ride where their stars will take the places of unknown people in their daily lives for 72 hours in a place where no one knows them.

Ji Chang Wook is pulled onto a farm as an agave farmer in Guadalajara, Mexico, while Park Bo Gum becomes Ruri, a choir member in the bustling streets of Dublin, Ireland. Park Myung Soo works at a food stall in Chiang Mai, Thailand, and Yeom Hye Ran becomes the general manager of a hotpot restaurant in Chongqing, China.

Gabee becomes a street music performer and dancer who lives brightly in Mexico City. On the other hand, Dex will transform into a winemaker in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Watch the full highlight trailer of My Name is Gabriel here:

The highlight trailer adds to the excitement surrounding the show, where viewers will get to see their beloved stars in a whole new environment and life.

Ji Chang Wook is one of the top South Korean actors who is loved worldwide for his versatile acting and charming visuals. The actor is set to grace the big screen in the action thriller Revolver alongside Jeon Do Yeon and Lim Ji Yeon.

Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook is set to lead the historical drama The Queen Woo and Gangname B-Side in the coming days.

