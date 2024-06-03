My Name is Gabriel is an upcoming variety show that will be released in the coming days. The show features a star-studded cast which includes Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum, Yeom Hye Ran, and more. New teasers of the show have been released which showcases the stars exploring new places.

My Name is Gabriel releases exciting teasers

The production team behind the upcoming variety show My Name is Gabriel has been released which features the participating celebrities in different atmospheres and experiencing cultures of the place they are visiting. In the video teasers Ji Chang Wook is seen at Guadalajara, Mexico, meeting new people and enjoying their culture. On the other hand, Yeom Hye Ran enjoys local life in Chongqing, China without much difficulty.

Moreover, the main poster of the show has also been released which features Park Bo Gum and Park Myung Soo alongside Ji Chang Wook and Yeom Hye Ran with bright smiles on their faces. In the background, some of the elements of from the spots where they will be visiting are also included to create curiosity among fans. Park Bo Gum is seen carrying a music sheet which indicates that there is a possibility of the actor indulging in singing.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the poster also includes AI Gabriel which is an innovative AI program that crafts the most suitable life for each star based on their interviews. This analysis piques curiosity about the unique life each celebrity will be paired with among the world’s 8 billion people. The poster, depicting members experiencing the lives of others, heightens this intrigue even further.

More about My Name is Gabriel

The upcoming variety show follows the concept of going abroad to meet various new people. Directed by PD Kim Tae Ho, the show takes a unique direction, which will definitely be interesting to witness. Moreover, it has a star-studded lineup with many stars such as Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum, Yeom Hye Ran, as well as entertainers Park Myung Soo and Hong Jin Kyung, offering the audience a chance to see a different side of them. Moreover, BLACKPINK’s Jennie was also in talks of being part of the show but the discussion fell through.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si, more preview dreams, hopes, and youth in Jinny’s Kitchen 2 teaser; see here