Ji Chang Wook & Park Min Young starrer popular KDrama Healer to be adapted into webtoon

The popular Korean drama ‘Healer’ was released back in 2014 and garnered much attention because of its storyline and the beautifully talented cast. The drama went on to win several awards mostly in the Popularity Award and Best Couple Award category in major award shows. ‘Healer’ even broke the highest audience rating of 10% at the time, according to Nielsen Korea.

The drama starred Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young as the leads who made hearts flutter with their chemistry on screen. Reports released today state that the hit series will now be made into a webtoon, after six years of its release. This goes on to show how loved the drama still is today. Not much about the adaptation has yet been revealed, such as the cartoonist or the estimated release date. But attention is drawn towards the storyline of the webtoon adaptation. Will it be similar or different? In what ways will it be different and pack a punch, while at the same time, rising to the set expectations by the drama’s fans?

Just like the Korean drama industry is getting influenced with webtoons and webtoon-based dramas have seen a rise since the past year, it looks like there’s going to be a reversal too. Back in May, the popular Park Seo Joon drama ‘Fight for My Way’ was also announced to be made into a webtoon.

‘Healer’ tells the story of a group of friends who grow into honest reporters and fight against the media giants as they try to uncover the truth behind a series of incidents that occurred during the past and are connected with the present day murders. The webtoon adaptation will be available on Naver and Kakao platforms, once released.

