Ji Chang Wook poses with Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh during fashion event in Macau

Recently, Ji Chang Wook posted some pictures of his visit to the Karl Lagerfeld event in Macau and surprisingly, he posed with the legendary actress Michelle Yeoh, Oscar winner and Everything Everywhere All at Once star. He looked handsome as always in a classic black suit with white shirt. Michelle Yeoh also uploaded her picture with Ji Chang Wook, saying that she met old friends and made new friends like the actor himself. The fans were pleasantly surprised at the unexpected interaction between two amazing actors!

Ji Chang Wook’s activities:

Recently, the emotional character cuts in Korea's creative musical The Days set high expectations for the performance by fully conveying each character's story. Oh Jong Hyuk, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Gun Woo, and Youngjae, who play Moo Yeong, the bodyguard of Jung Hak, a free spirit with wit and leisure, captivated the filming set with their alert sharpness and undisturbed appearance. Ji Chang Wook created an extraordinary bodyguard figure with his intense eyes and force, and Oh Jong Hyuk exuded the aura of a senior bodyguard with a neat and dignified appearance. Youngjae caught people's attention because he looked like a sharp bodyguard who was looking ahead with a gun and ferocious eyes.

Ji Chang Wook’s achievements:

A video titled ‘A chat with the production staff for welcoming spring’ was previously uploaded to the 'Jichangwook' channel. Ji Chang Wook made the announcement in the video that he had received the Gold Button, which is only available to subscribers who have reached one million. "I'm accepting 'Gold Button' because of the great interest in the channel," Ji Chang Wook stated after the release of the video. Ji Chang Wook mentioned travel as the content he wanted to do the most in a conversation with the production team. He said he wants to try a vlog about living on Jeju Island for a month so viewers can feel the beautiful atmosphere without being there.

