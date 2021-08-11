Ji Chang Wook resumes drama shooting on recovering from Covid 19

On August 11, Ji Chang Wook’s agency Glorious Entertainment reported that the actor resumed the shooting of his upcoming Netflix drama ‘The Sound of Magic’ after completely recovering from Covid-19. Previously, on July 26, the actor was confirmed to be tested positive for the virus and the shooting was put on hold for the same reason.

As reported, the actor took all precautionary measures and quarantined himself according to the guidelines of the quarantine authorities, and luckily did not have any serious symptoms of the disease. Choi Sung Eun and Hwang In Yeop also went through the testing as they were working on the same project as Ji Chang Wook and had fortunately tested negative.

The Netflix drama series ‘The Sound of Magic’ is based on a popular webtoon ‘Annarasumanara’. The drama revolves around a high school student ‘Yoo A Yi’ (starring Choi Sung-Eun) who faces difficulties in managing her part-time job and studies. She wants to quickly grow up into an adult to support herself and her sister with ease. She falls in love with ‘Na Il Deung’(starring Hwang In Yeop), a close competitor in the race to score the highest marks.

The story witnesses a twist when the girl meets a strange yet sympathetic magician in an abandoned amusement park. The character of the magician ‘Lee Eul’ is played by Ji Chang Wook.

Fans are relieved as their beloved actor Ji Chang Wook has recovered fully. The actor is very famous in South Korea and abroad thanks to his amazing acting skills and charms. Some of the most celebrated dramas starring Ji Chang Wook include ‘Suspicious Partner’, ‘Healer’ and ‘The K2’.

Are you excited for ‘The Sound of Magic’? Let us know in the comments below.