Ji Chang Wook’s ‘Healer’, ‘The K2’ & more: Taking a look at some iconic lead roles of the versatile actor

Ji Chang Wook rose to fame for playing the lead role of Dong-hae in daily drama series ‘Smile Again’ (2010–2011), and had notable lead roles in television series such as ‘Warrior Baek Dong Soo’ (2011), ‘Empress Ki’ (2013–2014), ‘Healer’ (2014–2015), ‘The K2’ (2016), ‘Suspicious Partner’ (2017), ‘Melting Me Softly’ (2019), ‘Backstreet Rookie’ (2020), ‘Lovestruck in the City’ (2020-2021), and ‘The Sound of Magic’ (2022).

Empress Ki (2013)

The series revolves around Ki Seungnyang (Ha Ji Won), a Goryeo-born woman who ascends to power despite the restrictions of the era's class system, and later marries Toghon Temür (emperor of the Yuan dynasty) to become a Yuan empress, instead of her first love, Wang Yu. It managed to highlight the deep love the Emperor embedded in Lady Ki and depicts her loves and political ambitions. Ji Chang Wook played the role of Toghor Temür or Ta Hwan, the last Emperor of the Yuan dynasty and Seungnyang's later husband. Here, he was a childish king who was used to receiving everything on a platter but learned to grow up through various incidents and turned out to be a reliable king in the end.

Healer (2014)

The story involves a decades-old incident involving a group of five friends who ran an illegal pro-democracy broadcasting station during the Fifth Republic in South Korea brings together three different people—an illegal ‘night courier’ with the codename ‘Healer’ (Ji Chang Wook) who possesses top-notch fighting skills, a reporter from a second-rate tabloid news website (Park Min Young), and a famous journalist at a major broadcast station (Yoo Ji Tae). Seo Jung Hu or Healer is renowned for being the best in his field, Jung Hu is equipped not only with advanced technology and a trusty hacker sidekick, but also his superb fighting skills. He will perform any task except anything involving murder. His ultimate goal is to save money and buy an uninhabited island off the coast of Panama and to live there alone, but that changes after being given an order by his client, Kim Mun Ho, to find and protect a girl named Young Shin from the people who want her dead but he later falls in love with Young Shin.

The K2

He is the main protagonist of the series. He is a former Blackstone military operative who had been stationed in Iraq until he flees South Korea after being framed for murder. His skills come to the attention of Choi Yoo Jin, who hires him to work for her security agency JSS Security under the codename K2, and is assigned as bodyguard to Go Anna's (YoonA), the secret illegitimate daughter of Choi's husband, Jang Se Joon. The name ‘Kim Je Ha’ is not Je Ha's real name but an alias he uses to conceal his identity while working as Anna's bodyguard; the name actually belongs to a victim of an unsolved missing person case. The real name of the protagonist is unknown throughout the show, except that his real surname is said to be Kim.

Suspicious Partner (2017)

The series is about Noh Ji Wook (Ji Chang Wook), a prosecutor, and Eun Bong Hee (Nam Ji Hyun), a prosecutor trainee, and how they work together on a mysterious case involving a sly psychopath murderer. They find out how deeply connected they are by their past. Noh Ji Wook is a prosecutor in the Sunho District Prosecutors' Office who ends up switching professions to a private attorney in the aftermath of defending Eun Bong Hee, a defendant in which he was supposed to be her opponent. He harbors a trauma stemming from an event in his childhood involving his parents and first love. Bong Hee falls for him though he does not initially return the feelings. He comes to realize his feelings for her eventually and tries to win her over again. However, he started to be swayed again by the fact that Bong Hee's father could have been the arsonist who set the fire in which his parents died.

Melting Me Softly (2019)

The story begins when Ma Dong Chan (Ji Chang Wook) and Ko Mi Ran (Won Jin Ah) take part in a 24-hour experiment where both are frozen. Things don't go as expected and they wake up from the frozen capsule 20 years later instead of 24 hours. In order to survive the side effects of their cryogenic sleep, they must follow a set of restrictions to maintain their body temperature at 31.5 °C (max. 33 °C/88-91 °F) and keep their heart rate normal. The scientist behind the experiment is the only one who knows the key to their survival but he has lost his memory after an accident. Racing against time, the story focuses on two dynamic individuals' attempt to resume normalcy and catch up on the lost time of their lives. He had a more comical role here with his jealous antics and rants, which kept the fans laughing!

Lovestruck in the City

The storyline of the series is in interview format—six people talking about their dating life. Park Jae Won (Ji Chang Wook), a 32-year-old architect who has a passionate and honest personality. He is not able to forget the woman, whom he calls a ‘camera thief’, who stole his heart and disappeared. Lee Eun Oh (Kim Ji Won), a 29-year-old freelance marketer, lives an ordinary life but has an alter ego called Yoon Seon Ah. She meets Park Jae Won under her fake identity in Yangyang Beach and ends up falling in love with him. His character was loved by fans for bringing the emotions to the surface in many instances.

