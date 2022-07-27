Ji Chang Wook & SNSD’s Sooyoung annoy each other at various instances in new ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ teaser

KBS 2TV's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'If You Wish Upon Me', which will be aired for the first time at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST) on August 10th, released the teaser showing the social worker Yoon Gye Rae (Ji Chang Wook) and hospice nurse Seo Yeon Joo (Choi Sooyoung). The 3rd teaser video that was released begins with the first meeting between Choi Sooyoung, who plays the role of Seo Yeon Joo, a nurse at a hospice, and Ji Chang Wook, who visited the hospital for community service.

Seo Yeon Joo, who fell on the dirt road while avoiding the people of Yun, said, “Hey! Are you a social worker who says you're coming today?" She kicks his sports car in anger. After starting her full-fledged community service, he called Seo Yeon Joo “Ajumma” which is the Korean word for older lady, while Seo Yeon Joo called him “a real strange person”, and she heralded the exciting chemistry between the two.

Next, Yoon Gyeo Rae nodded his head and whispered to Seo Yeon Joo, who was sleeping, "She’s kind of pretty if you look closely." However, the growling is short-lived, and as much as the time they spend together, they gradually dye each other and show off their sweet chemistry, showing an unpredictable romance.

The production team said, "Unlike the appearance of Yoon Gyeo Rae, who was not able to find any enthusiasm for life in the previously released teaser, in the 3rd teaser video, you can see a different side of him, where you can feel the extraordinary will when standing in front of the lively Seo Yeon Joo.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.