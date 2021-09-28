Ji Chang Wook, Sung Dong Il and Choi Soo Young set as the main cast for ‘If You Tell Me Your Wish’

A&E confirmed the casting of actors Ji Chang Wook, Sung Dong Il, and Choi Soo Young for the Korean original drama 'If You Say Your Wish', and cranked it in on September 27th. The drama 'If You Say Your Wish' is a work inspired by an actual foundation that grants the last wishes of terminal cancer patients in the Netherlands. It is a moving and healing drama in which a young man, who is endangered and endangered, enters a hospice hospital on the order of community service and listens to the last wishes of people at the end of his life with the hospital staff in various episodes in a bright and cheerful way.

Ji Chang Wook, who is recognized for his wide acting spectrum as well as his popularity through dramas such as 'Healer', 'Suspicious Partner', 'Convenience Store Saetbyeol', and 'Lovestruck In The City', is ranked number 1 in casting, Ji Chang Wook went through a nursery school, a juvenile school, and a prison. He plays the role of 'Yoon Gyeo Ri', who struggles to survive for the last time as he volunteers at a hospice hospital in an accident after a grueling struggle with the harsh reality. Through 'If You Say Your Wish', he plans to show a new side different from the previous one.

Sung Dong Il takes on the role of 'Kang Tae-sik', who works as a volunteer at a hospice hospital after losing the meaning of life. Sung Dong Il, who boasts unrivaled acting skills ahead of the airing of the drama 'Mt. Jirisan', which is considered the best topical work in the second half of this year following the filmography of movies 'Collateral' and 'Transformation', once again imprinted his presence in this drama with his delicate inner acting and soft charisma. going to do it.

Choi Soo Young, who is acclaimed for her stable acting skills and extraordinary character digestibility in movies 'Miss and Mrs Cop', 'New Year's Eve', and the drama 'Run On' she will play the role of 'Seo Yeon Joo', who will broaden her spectrum as an actor.

