Ji Chang Wook transforms into a man with a painful past in first still for new drama ‘If You Wish Upon Me’

KBS 2TV's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'If You Wish Upon Me', which is scheduled to be broadcasted for the first time in August, released the first stills of Ji Chang Wook transformed into an adult with a broken child inside, Yoon Gyeo Rae. In the drama, Ji Chang Wook takes on the role of Yoon Gyeo Rae, who is barely holding on to the present without a will for life.

Yoon Gyeo Rae is an adult with a painful past who has become a habit of inflicting pain with tattoos all over his body. He is a person who has achieved a 'three combo' from nursery school, juvenile school, and prison, raising curiosity about the character Ji Chang Wook will draw and the new acting transformation. In the published photo, Ji Chang Wook is transformed into Yoon Gyeo Rae himself, boasting perfect synchronisation with his character.

The face full of rebellion and tattoos on both arms clearly reveal the personality of Yoon Gyeo Rae, who has no attachment to the world. He creates tension with his eyes that show no desire for life. 'If You Wish Upon Me' is scheduled to premiere in August after 'Jinxed At First'.

Ji Chang Wook rose to fame for playing the lead role of Dong Hae in daily drama series ‘Smile Again’ (2010–2011), and had notable lead roles in television series such as ‘Warrior Baek Dong Soo’ (2011), ‘Empress Ki’ (2013–2014), ‘Healer’ (2014–2015), ‘The K2’ (2016), ‘Suspicious Partner’ (2017), ‘Melting Me Softly’ (2019), ‘Backstreet Rookie’ (2020), ‘Lovestruck in the City’ (2020-2021), and ‘The Sound of Magic’ (2022).

