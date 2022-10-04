Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon and Im Se Mi confirmed as leads for the upcoming drama ‘The Worst Evil’

Ji Chang Wook will play the role of Park Jun Mo, a police officer who infiltrates an organization for drug investigation, and will show a strong transformation. Wi Ha Joon plays the role of Jung Gi Chul, the boss of an emerging criminal organization, and presents a character full of personality and unstoppable charm. In addition, Im Se Mi will play the role of Yoo Jung, a police officer who is involved in a drug investigation and Park Jun Mo's wife, and will show off her strong acting skills.

Disney+ announced on October 4th that the new original series 'The Worst Evil' will be released in 2023, and Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon and Im Se Mi have confirmed their appearances. 'The Worst Evil' is a crime action drama about an investigation that started in Seoul, South Korea, in order to smash the drug trade between Korea, China and Japan.

Directed by Han Dong Wook, who made his debut with the movie 'When a Man Loves' after working as an assistant director and directing department for 'Unfair Trade', 'War on Crime' and 'New World'. Ji Chang Wook rose to fame for playing the lead role of Dong Hae in daily drama series ‘Smile Again’ (2010–2011), and had notable lead roles in television series such as ‘Warrior Baek Dong Soo’ (2011), ‘Empress Ki’ (2013–2014), ‘Healer’ (2014–2015), ‘The K2’ (2016), ‘Suspicious Partner’ (2017), ‘Melting Me Softly’ (2019), ‘Backstreet Rookie’ (2020), ‘Lovestruck in the City’ (2020-2021), and ‘The Sound of Magic’ (2022).

Wi Ha Joon is a South Korean actor and model. He is best known for his roles in the films ‘Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum’ (2018), ‘Shark: The Beginning’ (2021) and ‘Midnight’ (2021), as well as the television series ‘Something in the Rain’ (2018), ‘Romance Is a Bonus Book’ (2019), ‘18 Again’ (2020), and ‘Squid Game’ (2021), the lattermost of which brought him international fame.

