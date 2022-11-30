Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon and Im Se Mi star in the first look of their upcoming Disney+ series ‘The Worst Evil’

On November 30, Disney+ teased the fans as they revealed the pictures of their upcoming crime series ‘The Worst Evil’. Actors Ji Chang Wook , Wi Ha Joon and Im Se Mi star in these pictures as they give us a hint into their characters. Fans are already excited to see this trio on screen.

The Worst Evil

‘The Worst Evil’ is a crime action drama which is set in the 1980s in South Korea. The story revolves around undercover police investigators who infiltrate a huge criminal organisation which carries out illegal drug trade between South Korea, China and Japan. This action-crime drama has already raised the bar high with its distinct storyline and star-studded cast. The drama is set to be directed by Han Dong Wook.

Cast

Ji Chang Wook as Park Joon Mo will take up the role of a police officer who digs deeper into the illegal drug trading cycle. Wi Ha Joon will portray the antagonist named Jung Gi Cheol who is the leader of the criminal organisation. Im Se Mi as Yoo Eui Jung will take the character of Park Joon Mo’s wife who is a narcotics officer.

Ji Chang Wook is known for taking up challenging roles in his new works. His hit dramas include ‘The Sound of Magic’, ‘Suspicious Partner’, ‘The K2’, ‘Healer’, etc. It will be interesting to watch Wi Ha Joon who rose to fame with his roles in 'Squid Game' and 'Little Women', as he plays the role of the antagonist in this series. Meanwhile Im Se Mi is best known for her role in ‘True Beauty’. There is no official release date for the drama yet, but it is expected to premiere in the second half of 2023.