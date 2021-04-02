You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out which K-Drama female lead you are!

K-Drama leading ladies are the fiercest of the lot. They're strong beyond belief, emotionally, mentally and sometimes even physically and not only do they take care of themselves but also of those around them. They're inspirational and perfectly imperfect and often serve as role models for young children who aspire to be like them. Especially with the worldwide popularity of K-Dramas, these female characters are a step towards the right direction - that of empowerment and respect.

Have you ever wondered which K-Drama female lead you're most like? Would you be the sassy and determined go-getter or the heartbroken one that finally finds the love of her life? Maybe you'd be the quirky girl next door who changes our male mead's life or perhaps the male lead changes your life? If you're just as curious as we are, take this quiz to find out!

Ji Eun Tak from Goblin or Yoon Seri from CLOY: Which Kdrama leading lady are you? Take QUIZ

Are you happy with your result? Share who you got with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Share your comment ×