Ji Jin Hee and Lee Kyung Hyung have a love-hate relationship in comedy drama Kick Kick Kick Kick; watch first teaser

KBS unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming comedy-drama Kick Kick Kick Kick on January 14, KST, featuring leads Ji Jin Hee and Lee Kyung Hyung. The teaser showcases situations as bizarre as the drama’s title. The love-hate bond between the two men makes the story even more entertaining.

The 45-second teaser video begins with the introduction of the two leads—Ji Jin Hui ( Ji Jin Hee ) and Jo Yeong Sik (Lee Kyung Hyung)—before diving into their chaotic moments together. In one scene, they are shown hugging and enjoying a love-shot style of drinking, while in another, they are pulling each other’s hair and cursing at one another. The clips perfectly convey sibling-like energy. Watch the teaser here:

Ji Jin Hui, who was once a popular actor and entertainer, is now a nobody. He even founded a film production company named Kick Kick Kick Kick Company with a former star PD, Jo Yeong Sik. The two were once bigshots in the entertainment industry until they became embroiled in a scandal, which brought their rising careers to an abrupt end. During their golden days, Ji Jin Hui and Jo Yeong Sik shared a strong bond.

At the beginning of the teaser, Ji Jin Hui introduces himself as a "beloved actor cherished by the entire nation," while Jo Yeong Sik is shown sitting amidst numerous trophies he earned as a successful PD. However, their glory days are now history, and they are no different from ordinary people. Determined to make a comeback, the two decide to team up. They realize they are "in the same boat" and need each other’s support to climb out of despair.

Advertisement

Other characters with prominent roles include Kick Kick Kick Kick Company's employees, Baek Ji Won and Lee Min Jae, who star under their real names. Baek Ji Won previously worked as a therapist for the company's employees, while Lee Min Jae is a workaholic, determined to achieve great heights in his career someday.

The 12-episode drama is set to air every Wednesday and Thursday, beginning February 5, 2025.

ALSO READ: Ji Jin Hee and Kim Jee Soo’s Romance in the House: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more