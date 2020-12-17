Ji Pyeong, Lee Rang, Hae Hyo: South Korea chooses 3 second leads in Korean dramas that stole hearts in 2020

South Korea has fallen head over heels for second leads just like the rest of us. Here are the top 3 K-Drama second leads that outshined main leads in 2020.

The secondary protagonist or the second lead in dramas is gaining more and more attention from fans in South Korea as well as worldwide to the point that sometimes, especially in 2020, the second lead was actually preferred over first leads. Mostly, this happened in the case of male leads and a new word was coined in South Korea to refer to the second lead syndrome: Subbyeong. This comes from the words sub-protagonist and ‘byeong’ which means sickness.

3 main actors led to the rise of this subbyeong in 2020, according to a report by a major South Korean media outlet Newsen and all 3 were played by extremely talented and handsome individuals who embodied the characters they were playing and expressed a whole range of emotions while doing so. Their ability to completely portray all the slightest shades of emotions only added to their appeal and these actors inevitably ended up stealing hearts through their stories. The 3 actors we’re talking about are of course Kim Seon Ho, playing Han Ji Pyeong, Kim Bum playing Lee Rang and Byun Woo Seok playing Won Hae Hyo.

Kim Seon Ho’s brilliant portrayal of Mr. Good Boy Han Ji Pyeong in Start Up stirred up emotions in viewers’ hearts that not even the main leads could. This is not because the main leads were not also extremely talented but because Kim Seon Ho’s storyline, although he has to let go of the love of his life, shows an incredible trajectory upwards where he grows emotionally and learns the value of relationships. Despite losing the one he loves, he gains a lot more. One of those things just happens to be the entire world’s admiration.

Kim Bum’s role as Lee Rang in Tale of the Nine-Tailed was hailed by South Korean viewers as heart-wrenching and emotionally gruelling but at the same time, his adorableness was also put on full display. Viewers also gave him the nickname, “Baby Fox” after his character Lee Rang who is adorably clingy with his brother but doesn’t hesitate to be whiny and playful with him. His ultimate sacrifice at the end of the show and subsequent reincarnation as a loved human boy really brings a proper close to the narrative.

Byun Woo Seok’s character Won Hae Hyo in Record of Youth had us all wishing that Jung Ha, the female lead played by Park So Dam ends up with him even if it is for a short amount of time. Hae Hyo is relentlessly respectful, both to the one he loves and his friend and it is perhaps this trait that fans loved the most. His character is also extremely humble and sincere and even though he craves love and affection, he does not demand it.

