Ji Suk Jin resumes filming for Running Man following short break owing to health concerns

Ji Suk Jin, after a hiatus driven by health concerns, is making a triumphant return to the iconic SBS variety program, Running Man. The official announcement on January 15 revealed his participation in the day's filming, with the eagerly anticipated episode scheduled to air on January 28.

Ji Suk Jin is gearing up for his comeback on Running Man

After taking a break for health reasons, Ji Suk Jin has officially announced his return to the popular SBS variety program, Running Man. The show's official statement on January 15 revealed that Ji Suk Jin would be participating in the day's filming, with the episode featuring him set to be broadcast on January 28.

Ji Suk Jin had previously taken a temporary hiatus in December of the previous year, as announced by his agency, ESteem Entertainment. During this time, he dedicated himself to a swift recovery, driven by a strong determination to resume filming for Running Man. Following approximately five weeks of focused efforts on his health, Ji Suk Jin is now back on set, ready to contribute to the show's upcoming episodes.

Fans of Running Man can look forward to Ji Suk Jin's return, and the episode featuring his comeback is expected to add a fresh dynamic to the popular variety program.

A catch-up on the variety show Running Man

Running Man, a South Korean variety show, initially part of SBS' Good Sunday lineup, made its debut on July 11, 2010. Originally categorized as an "urban action variety," the show featured MCs and guests completing missions at landmarks to win the race. Notably, it marked the return of Yoo Jae Suk as the main MC after leaving Good Sunday's Family Outing in February 2010.

Advertisement

Over the years, Running Man transitioned to a reality-variety show format, focusing on engaging games. The program gained immense popularity not only in South Korea but across Asia and among Hallyu fans globally. Fansubbed in numerous languages, it reached a broad international audience.

Recognized by Business Insider in 2016, the show has consistently attracted viewers, earning a spot as the longest entertainment program in South Korea, celebrating its 11th anniversary on July 11, 2021, with 563 episodes. Currently airing on Sundays as part of Good Sunday, Running Man continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Apartment 404: BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, and more call fans to watch variety show in new solo posters