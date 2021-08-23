Ji Sung and GOT7's Jinyoung starrer 'The Devil Judge' ends on its highest ratings yet

It's a wrap for Ji Sung and Jinyoung starrer 'The Devil Judge'! On August 22, the popular legal drama achieved the highest viewership ratings of its entire run for its final episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the finale of 'The Devil Judge' scored an average nationwide rating of 8.0 percent and a peak of 10.1 percent, marking an all-time high for the series.

Additionally, 'The Devil Judge' took first place in its time slot across all cable channels both among all viewers and among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned a nationwide average of 4.0 percent and a peak of 5.2 percent. The top-rated buzzworthy drama has kept audiences at the edge of their seat. The weekend drama delivered a message of justice through a live courtroom show in which the entire nation participates in the background of a fictional dystopian Republic of Korea. The drama generated great ratings throughout its airtime.

In the final episode of 'The Devil Judge', power duo Kang Yo Han (Ji Sung) and Kim Ga On (GOT7's Jinyoung) ended up triumphant and served justice well to the country. *Spoilers Alert* Kim Ga On feels guilty of suspecting Kang Yo Han as the mastermind Yoon Soo Hyun's death. He promises Elijah (Jeon Chae Eun) that he will free Kang Yo Han from prison. He tries to rescue him but learns that Kang Yo Han has left for Switzerland with Elijah. Months later, Kim Ga On faced all the trials involving Kang Yo Han, it was his way of clearing his name in the public. The two met again and were happy that they succeeded in their final battle in taking down the real devil.

