Ji Sung and GOT7's Jinyoung starrer tvN’s The Devil Judge premieres with No.1 viewership rating

The new drama tvN’s ‘The Devil Judge’ has premiered successfully as it receives a No.1 viewership rating. The first episode of the drama aired on July 3 and received an average of 6.0% viewership rating. The peak rating was 6.9% according to Nielsen Korea. More precisely, the drama shows its success in the key audience which comes under the demographic of ages 20 to 49. Between this age group, the show received a national average of 3.0% viewership rating with a peak of 3.7%. This ranked ‘The Devil Judge’ in first place for its time slot of 9 PM KST across all channels and public broadcast networks.

‘The Devil Judge’ is set in an alternate dystopian present-day Korea where the society is in shambles due to chaos and disorder. Ji Sung plays the role of the Head Trial Judge Kang Yo Han who runs a courtroom that is also a reality show. The reality show courtroom is where he punishes those guilty without any mercy which has earned him the title of ‘Devil Judge’. However, he has an enigmatic aura and personality which is why the public is unsure of whether he truly is a good person or full of deceit. The judge’s bitter nemesis Jung Sun Ah, who is played by Kim Min Jung, is an ambitious director of a corporate social responsibility foundation. She has risen from poverty to the high rank. GOT7’s Jinyoung plays a rookie judge Kim Ga On and Park Gyu Young plays a police officer Yoo Soo Hyun. Both of them are childhood friends who are on a quest for justice as the fours’ lives intertwine.

The show is written by former Judge Moon Yoo Suk. ‘The Devil Judge’ has already become a buzzworthy drama amongst the audience.

