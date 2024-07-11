Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young radiate happy family vibes as they pose with their kids in family vacation photos; Check out

On July 10 KST, actor Ji Sung and actress Lee Bo Young delighted their followers by sharing heartwarming photos from a family vacation. The pictures radiate joyful family vibes as the couple poses with their children. Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young tied the knot in 2013, and their family has grown with the arrival of their first daughter in 2015 and their youngest son in 2019.

On July 10th KST, both Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young took to Instagram to share heartwarming family moments with their children in two new photo updates. Ji Sung posted a photo of the couple and their two children posing by the seaside, capturing a sweet family moment. Ji Sung sported a relaxed smile next to his daughter Kwak Ji Yoo, while Lee Bo Young embraced their son Kwak Woo Sung, lovingly.

Continuing their family vacation updates on Instagram, Lee Bo Young shared another adorable photo on July 10th KST. The picture featured Lee Bo Young, her daughter, and son dressed in matching outfits, capturing a perfect family moment. Netizens speculated whether Ji Sung had snapped the vibrant and colorful photo, reflecting the joy and fun they were experiencing on their vacation.

Actress Lee Bo Young and actor Ji Sung first met on the set of the 2004 TV series Save the Last Dance for Me, and their relationship was officially confirmed in 2007. Their journey together took a significant step forward when, on August 2, 2013, they delighted fans by announcing their engagement through heartfelt handwritten letters on their official fan sites.

The couple exchanged vows at Aston House, W Seoul Walkerhill Hotel, on September 27, 2013, marking the beginning of their married life. Their family expanded with the arrival of their first child, a daughter, in 2015, followed by the birth of their second child, a son, in 2019. Last June, Ji Sung made headlines for demonstrating his support for his wife by surprising her with a food and coffee truck on the set of her series Mine.

Reflecting on their relationship in a 2018 interview following the finale of his K-drama Familiar Wife with Sports Donga, Ji Sung candidly shared how Lee Bo Young has positively impacted his life. He expressed that while dating and marrying her, he underwent significant personal growth, influenced by her wisdom and support.

Ji Sung acknowledged that Lee Bo Young has transformed him into a more dependable person, emphasizing that she has been a pillar of strength during difficult times in their lives. He admitted that previously, he prioritized his parents and younger sibling ahead of himself, often bearing the brunt of hardships. However, with Lee Bo Young by his side, Ji Sung learned more about himself and experienced significant personal growth. He gratefully recalled moments of emotional vulnerability where he expressed deep appreciation for her role in his life.

