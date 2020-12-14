Ji Sung, Eugene and more: 5 Korean drama couples that are married in real life

How magical would it be if your favourite K-Drama couples actually dated? Well, for some fans, this dream came true as some of the most popular K-Drama couples got married!

We’ve all had moments where we thought that our favourite K-Drama couples should date. Sometimes their chemistry is on stage is just so magical that it would be a waste for that to not translate into a real-life romance. Well, for some K-Drama couples, their on-screen romance truly turned into reality and they fell in love in the most beautiful of ways.

However, that’s not it. Some of these on-screen to off-screen couples took another step forward and even got married! Today, they have happy families and truly live in a fairy tale. Fans cannot help but wonder what their secret to happiness is or how they’ve managed to stay so magically in love. One thing is for certain: these stars were made for each other and it shows! They’re highly admired and loved by their fans and their love stories will truly go down in history as the sweetest of tales.

Here are 5 Korean drama couples that are married in real life:

Choi Won Young (44) Shim Yi Young (40)

This lovely couple acted in A Hundred Years’ Inheritance together, fell in love and got married in 2014! The happy couple also have 2 children together.

Eugene (39) Ki Tae Young (41)

These two actors met on set for the 2009 drama Creating Destiny. They eventually got married in 2011. They gave birth to their first daughter Rohui in 2015. The happy family also appeared on the popular show The Return of Superman.

In Gyo Jin (40) So Yi Hyun (36)

In Gyo Jin and So Yi Hyun worked together in the 2008 drama Aeja’s Older Sister, Minja as well as the 2012 drama Happy Ending. They fell head over heels for each other and after dating for a while, got married in 2014. Like the previous couple, this family too appeared in The Return of Superman with their beautiful daughter Haeun.

Ji Sung (43) Lee Bo Young (41)

This couple goes way back as they met on the set of the 2004 drama Save the Last Dance, confirmed their relationship in 2007 and got married soon after in 2013.

Kim So Yeon (40) Lee Sang Woo (40)

This couple met on the set of the 2016 drama Happy Home and quickly fell for each other, getting married as soon as 2017!

What do you think of these couples? Are there any K-Drama couples you wish would date? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

