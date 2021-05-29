Ji Sung exudes devil like charisma in brand new teaser video of legal thriller drama, The Devil Judge

tvN has shared another teaser of Ji Sung in the upcoming drama The Devil Judge! Read on to find out.

If the technicolour teaser of forthcoming legal-thriller drama, The Devil Judge had you on your toes, wait till you watch the first teaser video. Yesterday, On May 28, shortly after releasing a powerful and dramatic technicolour character poster, wherein Ji Sung can be seen holding a long hammer, instead of a gavel as he looks sharply at the camera, his back facing us. The balance (scale) of justice standing tall behind him. The entire poster has RGB colours and has a glitch effect with dark undertones.

The teaser video takes it a notch above, it opens with a bird's eye view of Ji Sung's eye as he steadies his gaze on the camera. He walks with an air of confidence and dominance, with magenta, black, blue and purple colours painting the screen. The atmosphere looks eerie and devilish, as the title of the show suggests. There is chaos and anarchy everywhere, yet Kim Yo Han (Ji Sung) remains unperturbed. Towards the end, Ji Sung looks at us with a smile that sends a chill down our spine.

You can check the teaser video below:

The Devil Judge or Devilish Judge is set in an imaginary dystopian Korea, The Devil Judge aims to share a message about justice through a live broadcast of the legal proceedings in a courtroom show, wherein the entire nation participates in a trial. Is the judge Kang Yo Han (Ji Sung) a hero of the people, or a devil who wears the mask of the law? Tune in to find out. The Devil Judge premieres on July 3 at 9 p.m. KST.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: The Devil Judge releases powerful technicolour themed poster featuring Ji Sung in the lead role

Are you excited to watch the drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Credits :tvN Drama

Share your comment ×