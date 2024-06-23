Ji Sung-Jeon Mi Do's Connection breaks into double digit viewership ratings; Miss Night and Day achieves personal best

Connection featuring Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do reached a new milestone as the drama surpassed double-digit viewership ratings with the latest episode. The crime thriller also became the most-watched miniseries this week. Miss Night and Day with Jung Eun Ji and Lee Jung Eun enjoyed a jump in the viewership. Here are the details of the viewership ratings for June 22.

Connection and Miss Night and Day achieve personal best viewership ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, Connection starring Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do garnered a viewership rating of 11.1 percent making it the most-watched program this week among the age group of 20-49. Connection tells the story of detective Jang Jae Kyung who is kidnapped and forced to consume drugs. After his old high school friend passes away mysteriously, he teams up with an old school friend, who reunites after 20 years to solve the case.

Miss Night and Day saw a rise in viewership and achieved its personal best with 4.5 percent. The drama revolves around a woman in her 20s who struggles to find a decent job. One day she finds herself trapped in the body of a 50-year-old woman. Since then, during the days she has the body of the older woman and on the nights she has her younger body. This works to her advantage as she gets the job of an intern with a prosecutor who solves drug cases.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Bitter Sweet Hell and Beauty and Mr. Romantic's viewership ratings

Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon's romance drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon maintained its average viewership ratings of 3.6 percent. The mystery thriller Bitter Sweet Hell earned 4.9 percent average nationwide viewership ratings ahead of its final week. Beauty and Mr. Romantic became the most-watched show this Saturday once more as ut scored 14 percent viewership ratings.

