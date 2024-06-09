Ji Sung REVEALS how he shot kiss scene with Park Seo Joon for Kill Me, Heal Me; Shares if he took help of wife Park Bo Young for role

Ji Sung and Park Seo Joon took the main roles in the hit drama Kill Me, Heal Me alongside Hwang Jung Eum. The Connection actor shared how the kiss scene with Park Seo Joon was shot.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Jun 09, 2024  |  11:38 PM IST |  16.6K
Kill Me Heal Me: MBC
Kill Me Heal Me: MBC

More about Kill Me Heal Me

Kill Me Heal Me is a South Korean series starring Ji Sung, Hwang Jung Eum and Park Seo Joon. It tells the story of Cha Do Hyun who has dissociative identity disorder and to get his part in the family business, he needs to hide it from the world. Oh Ri Jin is the only person who can calm down Cha Do Hyun's personality Shin Sae Gi. Therefore, Chan Do Hyun appoints her as his stay-in doctor. But there are also family dynamics and old secrets that start surfacing. 

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles