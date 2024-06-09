Ji Sung REVEALS how he shot kiss scene with Park Seo Joon for Kill Me, Heal Me; Shares if he took help of wife Park Bo Young for role

More about Kill Me Heal Me

Kill Me Heal Me is a South Korean series starring Ji Sung, Hwang Jung Eum and Park Seo Joon. It tells the story of Cha Do Hyun who has dissociative identity disorder and to get his part in the family business, he needs to hide it from the world. Oh Ri Jin is the only person who can calm down Cha Do Hyun's personality Shin Sae Gi. Therefore, Chan Do Hyun appoints her as his stay-in doctor. But there are also family dynamics and old secrets that start surfacing.