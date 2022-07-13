Ji Sung, Seo Ji Hye and Lee Soo Kyung star in the new group poster for tvN’s upcoming drama ‘Adamas’

In tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Adamas', Seo Ji Hye (Eun Hye Soo), and Lee Soo Kyung (Kim Seo Hee)'s second poster has been released. If the first poster released earlier showed the composition of twin brothers Ha Woo Shin (Ji Sung) and Song Su Hyeon (Ji Sung) standing in different directions with arrows in between, and foretelling their journey towards the same goal, they will choose different methods, this poster raises interesting curiosity by adding the appearances of Eun Hye Soo (Seo Ji Hye) and Kim Seo Hee (Lee Soo Kyung), who will give tension and reversal to the journey.

This poster, which expresses the different emotions of the four people involved with Adamas, makes you wonder what kind of stories and secrets each of them had to jump into the pursuit of the truth. In particular, the light that crosses the face as if an arrow penetrates and the phrase 'Adamas, steal the bloody diamond arrow' gives a foreboding of the relationship between Ha Woo Shin, Song Su Hyeon, Eun Hye Soo, and Kim Seo Hee, and their journey that will never be smooth.

In the poster, the younger brother Ha Woo Shin and Jin Beom are looking for the murder weapon, centering on Song Su Hyeon, the daughter-in-law of the Haesong group, Hye Soo and the social affairs reporter Kim Seo Hee, with full camera angles. The suspicion and determination of the writer Ha Woo Shin, who sees through the human mind, and the determination of the prosecutor Song Su Hyeon, who will only walk towards the truth like a rhinoceros horn, are fully felt.

In addition, Eun Hye Soo's orphaned and ambitious expression trying to achieve another goal through Ha Woo Shin, who will enter the Haesong group in search of a murder weapon, and Kim Seo Hee, a reporter who is entangled with Prosecutor Song Su Hyeon to realize social justice, is somehow filled with a sad light inside.

