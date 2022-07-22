Ji Sung, Seo Ji Hye, Lee Joo Kyung, Heo Sung Tae & more pose in character posters for ‘Adamas’

'Adamas' is an older brother who is looking for the real culprit to clear the frame of his father who killed his stepfather, and a younger brother who is looking for evidence of his murder, Adamas. It depicts the truth tracker of two and one twin brothers. On July 22nd, the production team released a poster of 6 people with each character's emotions.

The published poster includes twin brothers, writer Ha Woo Shin (Ji Sung) and prosecutor Song Soo Hyun (Ji Sung), poisonous daughter-in-law Eun Hye Soo (Seo Ji Hye), a passionate social worker reporter Kim Seo Hee (Lee Soo Kyung), and 'Haesongwon'. The main emotions of each character are contained, from the chief security officer Choi (as Heo Seong Tae) to the leader of the secret organization 'Team A' of the Haesong group, Lee (Oh Dae Hwan).

First of all, best-selling mystery novel writer Ha Woo Shin shows a sharp gaze to see through the opponent without losing his composure. The phrase “I will steal Adamas'' feels like an intentional declaration of war. In addition, the appearance of Song Soo Hyun, the twin brother's older brother and the special assistant prosecutor of the Central Prosecutors' Office, is the opposite of his younger brother Ha Woo Shin.

The poster for Eun Hye Soo's character with an impressively provocative line, "Anything is possible," also draws attention. Like a daughter-in-law who is looking forward to the ruin of the Haesong group, the calm and cold image that seems to hide her claws adds to her significance. It remains to be seen how Eun Hye Soo will form a relationship with Ha Woo Shin, who has infiltrated 'Haesong-won'.

The character of Kim Seo Hee, who has a belief in the realization of social justice and a sense of duty as a reporter, is also interesting. There seems to be some kind of sadness in the hard eyes full of solid beliefs. This tendency is “I know. That person is innocent,” doubles the trust in her words, raising speculation as to what the truth Kim Seo Hee knows.

