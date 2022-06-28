Ji Sung stars in the first poster for tvN’s upcoming thriller drama ‘Adamas’

The first poster for tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Adamas', which predicted the transformation of Ji Sung's acting in two roles, has finally been released. tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Adamas' is a drama depicting the truth-tracking of twin brothers where an older brother who is looking for the real culprit to clear the frame of his father who killed his stepfather, and a younger brother who is looking for Adamas, evidence of murder.

Above all, it is a bar that is attracting attention with the new work of Ji Sung, who will take on the roles of twin brothers Ha Woo Shin and Song Soo Hyeon. The first poster, finally released, raises expectations by revealing the contrasting image of the intellect, who is overwhelming the atmosphere with the charisma of different grains along with the grey mood of the drama.

First, bestselling mystery novel writer Ha Woo Shin (Ji Sung) and Central Prosecutor's Special Prosecutor's Office Prosecutor Song Su Hyeon (Ji Sung) are looking at the front while standing in different directions. A huge arrow crosses between these brothers, and dark red blood oozes from the spot where the arrowhead is inserted, giving a creepy feeling. It seems to describe the fate of twin brothers who stand on different paths to find the truth about Adamas.

As such, curiosity is already being added to the worldview of 'Adamas', which stimulates the imagination with just the poster alone. Expectations are high for tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Adamas', which will be responsible for viewers' summer nights as a chase drama that makes you sweat. tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Adamas' will premiere on Wednesday, July 27th at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST).

