Jimin calls BTS’ members and ARMY his ‘Friends’ in new ‘Proof of Inspiration’ clip

After announcing their anthology album ‘Proof’, BTS has been keeping their fans busy with multiple updates related to the upcoming release. The group dropped a teaser schedule, chock-full of exciting releases and plenty of mysteries, leading up to the release of the album on June 10. Out of these, the week of May 16 through May 22 (IST) has been earmarked for ‘Proof of Inspiration’ related releases, dropping every night at 8:30 pm IST.

While no further details had been provided prior, after the first ‘Proof of Inspiration’ clip dropped on May 16 IST, the mystery was finally solved! Throughout this week, BTS’ members will be individually explaining their picks of songs to be included in ‘Proof’, along with sharing their innermost feelings with their fans.

And the star of today’s video is none other than BTS’ Jimin! Jimin’s picks for ‘Proof’ have been revealed to be his solo song ‘Filter, as well as his duet with fellow BTS member V, ‘Friends’. Jimin also went on to call his fans his ‘Proof’, in the emotional clip.

Watch Jimin’s ‘Proof of Inspiration’, below:

After V’s clip dropped on May 16, and Jin’s clip was released the following day, ARMYs quickly put two and two together and deduced that the clips will be revealed in an order that is the reverse of the order that BTS’ members’ debut teasers were revealed. If ARMYs’ deductions are correct, the next member for ‘Proof of Inspiration’ should be Jungkook on May 19, followed by RM on May 20, SUGA on May 21, and J-Hope on May 22.

Previously, V’s clip revealed his picks to be his solo song ‘Singularity’ and the vocal-line (Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook) song ‘Zero O’Clock’. The following day, eldest member Jin’s picks were revealed to be his solo song ‘Moon’ from BTS’ 2020 release ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’, along with the unit song ‘Jamais Vu’ from the same album, which showcases Jin and fellow BTS members Jungkook and J-Hope in a unique combination.

Stay tuned for the next ‘Proof of Inspiration’ clip, dropping tomorrow (May 19) at 8:30 pm IST!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ to become 1st K-pop song streamed in space?