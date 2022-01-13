Jimin completes 9 years with BTS today; ARMYs celebrate with donations in his name

It has been 9 years since Park Jimin was introduced as a new member of the boy band BTS! Today, 9 years ago, Jimin shared a post introducing himself - "New member in this blog haha. This time it's a dancer." He shared a dance practice video showing off his brilliant dance moves.

It is no doubt that BTS wouldn't reach amazing heights in their career had it not been for Jimin's flawless vocals, smooth dance moves and angelic personality! Jimin is one of the most popular idols in their home country and is loved by millions of fans across the world. ARMYs are grateful for Jimin's presence in their lives. To celebrate 9 years of Jimin with BTS, fans made several donations in his name.

The Fanbase Jimin United donated money and adult diapers to the Salvation Army as Indian ARMYs also donated to support children's education to CRYINDIA Foundation in Jimin's name. On Twitter, he was a hot topic and media outlets reported about this with the hashtag 'Happy9YearsWithJimin' trending at number 2 worldwide together with 'FOREVER WITH JIMIN' he trended high in the United States, United Kingdom and South Korea among other regions with 'JIMIN JIMIN' garnering more than 540 thousand tweets.

Happy 9 years of Jimin!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin crowned as 'Best K Pop dancer of 2021' in an online poll

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.