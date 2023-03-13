Jimin drops poster for pre-release track; BTS Weverse announces competition to celebrate Jimin’s solo debut

BTS’ Jimin is all set to make his solo debut this month and fans could not be happier. Jimin’s official solo debut album titled ‘Face’ will be released on March 24, 2023. Set Me Free Pt. 2 is the fifth track on Jimin’s upcoming album that will have a total of 6 tracks. While no official collaborations have been unveiled so far, the production facet of Jimin’s upcoming release ‘Face’ is a collaborative contribution of multiple talented artists including Jimin’s band mate RM and BTS’ music producer Pdogg.

Set Me Free Pt. 2

‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ is a pre-release track on Jimin’s debut album ‘Face’. In a tracklist released by BigHit Entertainment a few weeks ago, ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ was shown as the fifth track on a list of 6 songs. The track was revealed to be produced by BTS’ music producer Pdogg and South Korean music producer GHSTLOOP. Other than the aforementioned artists, Jimin and Supreme Boi have also been listed as fellow producers for the track.

Watch the teaser image for ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’

‘My favourite FACE of Jimin’ contest

BTS’ official SNS has just updated fans on an upcoming contest. The contest has been organised so as to celebrate Jimin’s upcoming solo debut and has been titled ‘My favourite FACE of Jimin’. Participants of the contest have been asked to create their choice of fanart for Jimin’s upcoming release using the album’s concept images as a base for the same. The fanart for this contest can be submitted in any form including wallpaper and concept photo decoration. The artwork needs to be submitted by fans with the hashtag #My_favorite_FACE_of_Jimin on BTS Weverse.

The official statement concerning the guidelines of the contest also reveals that if a participant decides to elaborate their love for Jimin in the said post, their chances of winning will increase. The contest will have 50 winners who will be entitled to an unreleased photocard! The back-to-back release of a teaser image and the announcement of a contest has further fuelled fans’ excitement for Jimin’s upcoming album ‘Face’.

