Jimin makes second entry to Billboard's Hot 100 with Set Me Free Pt. 2, becomes BTS members’ 14th solo entry

Jimin dropped the pre-release track to his debut album March 17, 2023. The track is titled ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ and is currently doing phenomenally well in terms of popularity and sales. The song has also received a significantly positive response from the listeners. ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ has now made it to Billboard’s Hot 100. The song has made its Billboard Hot 100 debut at no. 30! The aforementioned entry marks BTS’ 14th solo entry to Billboard’s Hot 100. Jimin himself made his BIllboard’s Hot 100 debut with his collaborative single ‘Vibe’ alongside BIGBANG member Taeyang.

‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’

‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ currently has a whopping stream count of over 40 million Spotify. Its official music video onYouTube on the other hand has around 39 million views within just 11 days of its release. The song has an excellent composition that effortlessly blends with Jimin’s emotive vocals. While the song has an evident euphonious appeal, the music video for the song isn’t lacking in any department either. With its essentially grey-black tones, the video brilliantly depicts the ever-haunting feeling of wanting to be set free. The choreography of the song is coordinated to a point that it looks unreal. Watching the official music video of ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ is an experience in itself.

Jimin in 2023

BTS members are focusing on their respective solo activities this year and group member Jimin is currently on a similar trajectory. Ahead of finally making his much-awaited solo debut, Jimin marked the beginning of this year by becoming the face of luxury brands Dior and Tiffany & Co. Jimin made his solo debut with the album ‘Face’ on March 24, 2023. ‘Like Crazy’, the third track on the album, is one of the most popular songs by Jimin right now.

It is yet another gem on the album that made its stunning Spotify Global entry at no. 1. As Jimin gathers his unending list of awards and accolades for his solo debut, one must note that this is BTS’ 14th solo entry to Billboard’s Hot 100. Besides the aforementioned, BTS has already made 26 entries to Billboard’s Hot 100 with its discography as a group.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa turns 26: Take a look at 5 fashion staples that define her style