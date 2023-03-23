Jimin on Hong Kim Coin Preview: BTS member dances to IVE, premieres Like Crazy performance

Here are all the reasons we’re tuning into the upcoming episode of the KBS 2 variety show Beat Coin and so should you.

Jimin: courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ Jimin is an undeniable force of marvel and every step he takes is toward deserving stardom. Ahead of his solo debut with album ‘FACE’, it was confirmed that Jimin will appear on a few variety shows to promote his release and that includes fellow BTS member SUGA’s YouTube drinking talk show ‘Suchwita’ where he will guest star on the 7th episode as well as the KBS 2 variety show ‘Hong Kim Coin’, also known as ‘Beat Coin’.

Jimin on Beat Coin teaser

The first look at the upcoming episode has already been teased and it is filled with everything that the fans of the BTS member have been anticipating and much more. Unbeknownst to the cast members of the show Hong Jin Kyung, Kim Sook, Jo Se Ho, Joo Woo Jae, and 2PM's Wooyoung, Jimin is revealed as the guest for the episode, shocking everyone. Soon, he is handed the fate of the 5 regular members which will be decided by a coin as is the concept of the show.

As an ode to the famous variety show of the past which has now stopped airing, ‘Dangerous Invitation’, chairs are placed in front of the pool, launching whoever says the wrong thing right in for a splash, earning a giggle from Jimin. As he builds chemistry with the cast, more laughter follows. Being the flexible and ambitious star that he is, Jimin excels in all the games he’s presented with. At one point he can be seen dancing to the famous steps of girl group IVE’s ‘Love Dive’ imitating Wooyoung. The most important bit of the how arrives when the BTS member gets ready to showcase his first performance of the currently unreleased title track of his upcoming solo debut album, ‘Like Crazy’.

Jimin’s solo debut

As the fourth one from the group to go solo after J-Hope, Jin and RM, Jimin is expected to present a mesmerising blend of his charms, talents and dreams in the form of a peek at his own self through the album ‘FACE’ comprising 6 tracks. While the record will release on March 24 with the music video for ‘Like Crazy’, the ‘Hong Kim Coin’ episode starring Jimin will drop on March 30 at 8:30 pm KST (5 pm IST).

