Jimin on Jimmy Fallon Highlights: BTS member giggles at childhood photo, talks inspiration for FACE

BTS’ Jimin has officially debuted solo! We have waited a long time to say these words and the time has come when we can finally talk about Jimin’s debut. Dropping his solo album ‘FACE’ with the title track ‘Like Crazy’, Jimin appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. Making his American talk show solo debut along with this, Jimin and Jimmy Fallon made for the perfect pair of friends

Jimin on Jimmy Fallon

The BTS member was greeted with loud cheers which did not subside for quite some time as his fans poured all the support for his solo debut into their voice. Jimin went on to explain the meaning of his debut album saying how it consists of the emotions he felt during the pandemic. He hopes people can find comfort in his music and feel happiness. Appearing relieved about successfully pulling off his comment, the crowd seemed glad to see him enjoying the moment.

Did Jimin play the songs for BTS?

As Jimmy Fallon asked if once the tracks are done, he plays for the other members of his group, learning in return that indeed after writing the lyrics and music is added to the song he lets the others listen to it. Jimin further revealed how he keeps in touch with the rest of the BTS members, mentioning J-Hope with who he is often spotted hanging around and SUGA with who he is set to appear on an upcoming episode of ‘Suchwita’.

Jimin’s favourite nickname

Jimin and Jimmy Fallon have always celebrated their similar names, building a close bond over many years since the septet first appeared on his show. When the BTS member was asked about his favourite nickname from the many he has been given so far, the ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ singer was quick to answer as ‘Jimmy Fallon’, making the night talk show host laugh out loud.

The grand scale of BTS’ music has taken on a new wave of marvel with solo debuts from the seven members. Following J-Hope, Jin, and RM, member Jimin is taking his own steps to solo stardom starting with the release of ‘FACE’ which will be followed by a lot of promotions. Check out the music video below.

